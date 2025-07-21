Search terms

    3000 Series Airfryer 7.2L

    NA342/09

    See the sizzle, taste the variety

    Go beyond frying with 16 functions, from quick baking to hours of stewing. Delicious, all-homemade meals in a few easy steps. And through the stylish window, you can see when everything is perfectly prepared, crispy and tender.

    3000 Series Airfryer 7.2L

    See the sizzle, taste the variety

    Crispy, tender and evenly cooked every time

    • Cooking window
    • RapidAir Plus Technology
    • 16 cooking functions in 1
    • Time and energy saving
    Fast, even cooking with RapidAir Plus Technology

    Patented RapidAir Plus Technology with unique star-shaped design circulates hot air around and through the food with faster airflow, ensuring even cooking inside and out for delicious homemade meals in 30% less time*

    Stylish cooking window to keep an eye on your food

    No more guessing. Watch while you cook and see when it's done to perfection. Designed to keep you cooking in style.

    Don’t compromise on taste

    83% of our consumers find that chicken drumsticks cooked in the Philips Airfryer 3000 Series taste better than those cooked in an oven.******

    Extract fat and leave it behind with the unique basket

    Up to 40% of excess fat drips away for healthier meals with full flavor***. The basket keeps food separate from the fat collected in the pan as it cooks.

    Endless inspiration with HomeID app

    Over 10,000 delicious recipes tailored to your Airfryer, with easy step-by-step instructions.****

    Go beyond airfrying for 16 ways of cooking at your fingertips

    Choose from 16 cooking functions from baking and grilling to defrosting and reheating. Settings go as low as 40℃ and as long as 24 hours for dehydrating and fermentation, too.

    7.2L capacity for full family meals

    Enough capacity for your all family meals. Holds up to 1400 grams of veggies; 10 chicken drumsticks; 6 pieces of salmon or 9 muffins.

    Touchscreen for effortless control

    Easy to use touchscreen that has 12 presets to choose from: frozen fries, fresh fries, chicken drumsticks, meat, fish, breakfast, vegetables, muffins, vegan, dehydrated fruits, keep warm and a favourite button that you can save your own preset.

    Save time and energy

    Cook up to 50% faster and save up to 70% energy when cooking with Philips Airfryer compared to your oven.*****

    Easy cleanup

    Philips Airfryers have a non-stick coating and dishwasher-safe removable parts, so you can spend less time cleaning and more time enjoying your favorite meals

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Capacity Basket
      7.2 l

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      2000
      Voltage
      220-240
      Frequency
      50
      Number in pack
      1
      Battery Product
      No

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Secondary Material
      Metal
      Capacity
      7.2 L
      Heat-resistant
      Yes
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Transparent lid
      Yes
      Interface
      Digital
      Cord length
      1 m
      Cord storage
      Yes
      Keep warm function
      Yes
      Programs
      12
      Number of baskets
      1
      Removable basket
      Yes
      Timer
      Yes
      Remote control
      No
      Technology
      RapidAir Plus
      Integrated on /off switch
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Adjustable thermostat
      Yes
      Power light
      Yes
      Cool-touch handgrips
      Yes
      Dishwasher safe
      Yes
      Temperature indicator
      Yes
      Coolwall enclosure
      Yes
      Maximum temperature
      200°C
      Included Accessories 1
      N/a
      Related Accessories 1
      Grill set
      Related Accessories 2
      Breakfast set
      Related Accessories 3
      2-layer cooking set
      Non-stick coating
      Yes
      Warranty
      2 Years
      Single or dual basket
      Single basket
      Connectivity
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      453
      Product Width
      333
      Product Height
      303.5
      Product Weight
      5.9 kg
      Product Dimension
      453x333x303.5 mm
      Package Length
      406
      Package Width
      406
      Package Height
      406
      Package Weight
      7.7 kg
      Package Dimension
      406x406x406 mm

    • Durability

      Case
      Sustainable package
      Manual
      100% recyclable

    • Technical specifications

      Capacity
      7.2L

    • *Compared to homemade fries cooked in a conventional deep fat fryer
    • **vs Philips Airfryers with RapidAir Technology
    • ***Chicken leg: up to 40% less fat vs raw
    • ****Number of recipes may vary per country
    • *****Percentages based on internal lab measurement with Philips Airfryers; cooking one chicken breast (AF setting 160C no preheat) or salmon filet (AF setting 200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Exact percentages might vary per product.
    • ******MetrixLab test with 30 existing Philips 3000 Series Airfryer users, July 2024
