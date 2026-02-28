2 year warranty
Discontinued
R03B2RTU80/40
Enjoy your device longer
Ideal for all your high-energy devices. These high capacity AAA accus can be recharged up to 1.000 times.
AAA, 800 mAh
Nickel-Metal Hydride
Nickel-Metal Hydride technology allows recharging multiple times and makes replacement of the accus almost unnecessary.
A Nickel-Metal Hydride battery can be re-energized fully up to 1000 times without draining it before charging. This allows you to make easier and better use of your rechargeable batteries.
Saves money because it lasts as long as 1000 batteries.