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  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1 The best shaver from the world's no. 1 The best shaver from the world's no. 1

    arcitec Electric shaver

    RQ1060/20

    The best shaver from the world's no. 1

    For men who only want the very best, The Philips arcitec electric shaver RQ1060 combines Flex & Pivot Action with the Triple-track shaving heads for a perfectly close shave, even on the neck.

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    arcitec Electric shaver

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    The best shaver from the world's no. 1

    Perfectly close, even on the neck

    • With mirror display
    Flex & Pivot Action follows every curve

    Flex & Pivot Action follows every curve

    Three independently flexing heads in a shaving unit that swivels with a full range of motion. This unique combination ensures optimum skin contact in curved areas to catch even the most problematic neck hair.

    Triple-Track shaving heads with 50% more shaving surface

    Triple-Track shaving heads with 50% more shaving surface

    The three shaving tracks of the Triple-Track shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface than standard, single track rotary shaving heads.

    Super Lift & Cut technology

    Super Lift & Cut technology

    The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

    Precision Cutting System

    Precision Cutting System

    The electric shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.

    Precision tube trimmer

    Precision tube trimmer

    Patented tube trimmer technology for great precision and maneuverability. Perfect for contouring and trimming moustache and sideburns.

    Washable shaver

    Washable shaver

    The waterproof shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      • Cleaning brush
      • Protective cap
      Stand
      Power Pod

    • Design

      Finishing
      Mirror coated display

    • Shaving Performance

      Contour following
      • Flex & Pivot Action
      • Pivoting shaving unit
      Shaving system
      • Triple-Track shaving heads
      • Precision Cutting System
      • Super Lift & Cut technology
      Styling
      Skin friendly precision trimmer

    • Ease of use

      Charging
      • Rechargeable
      • Quick charge
      Display
      • Battery level indicator
      • Charge indicator
      • Replace shaving heads indicator
      • Travel lock
      Cleaning
      • Washable
      • Cleaning indicator
      Charging
      1 hour
      Shaving time
      21 days

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