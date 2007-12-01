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  • One bag, two looks One bag, two looks One bag, two looks

    Philips Avent Avent urban bag

    SCD148/50

    One bag, two looks

    The Philips Avent Urban bag SCD148/50 has two stylish front flaps to change the look of the bag with the seasons or your wardrobe and has all the features of an Avent Baby Bag.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Avent urban bag

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    One bag, two looks

    Simply swap the front flap to change the design

    • Brown
    Ensures bottles stay warm or cool

    Ensures bottles stay warm or cool

    For storage of cold expressed breast milk/formula or pre-boiled hot water for up to 4 hours.

    Lightweight, wipe-clean microfiber

    Lightweight, wipe-clean microfiber

    The microfibre is lightweight and easy to clean.

    Choice of two zip-on flaps offers two looks in one

    Choice of two zip-on flaps offers two looks in one

    Detachable pocket for personal items

    Detachable pocket for personal items

    Wide adjustable shoulder strap

    The Philips AVANT Urban bag has a wide adjustable shoulder strap for optimum carrying comfort

    Technical Specifications

    • Design

      Color
      Comes in various colors

    • Country of origin

      China
      Yes

    • What is included

      Bag
      1  pcs
      Baby changing mat
      1  pcs
      Laundry bag
      1  pcs
      Personal items pocket
      1  pcs
      Insulated bottle carrier
      1  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      • 6 - 12 months
      • 0 - 6 months

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