2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF244/00
A light, breathable pacifier
Soothe your baby with a pacifier that lets its skin breathe. The Philips Avent ultra air has extra large holes to keep skin dry. Its lightweight shield is designed for maximum air flow. Available in various colors and designs.
Lets your baby’s skin breathe
0-6m
Orthodontic & BPA-Free
1-pack
ultra air is designed to allow maximum air flow, so your baby's sensitive skin can breathe.
Your little one's skin stays drier while soothing, thanks to this pacifier's breathable design which creates a maximum air flow.
The ultra air shield is lightweight and features rounded edges for your baby's comfort.
3.0
of 5
1
Review
Dorset M
04/06/2023
United Kingdom
Filter does it’s job but expensive and hard tind
Title says it all. I guess Phillips are pushing their newer models. Where can I buy genuine replacements?
This review was made for Genuine replacement filter NanoProtect HEPA
This review was made for Genuine replacement filter NanoProtect HEPA
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024.
2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% nipple acceptance of the textured Philips Avent nipple used in our 0-6m and 6-18m ultra air and ultra soft pacifiers.
For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
No 1 global pacifier brand
2014 Manufacturer of the Year