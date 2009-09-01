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    Philips Avent Digital Steam Sterilizer

    SCF276/42

    Always ready when you are

    The Philips Avent Digital Steam Sterilizer works quickly and continuously, keeping contents sterile until you need them, giving you more time to get on with your day.

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    Philips Avent Digital Steam Sterilizer

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    Always ready when you are

    Advanced technology for 24 hour sterilization

    • 220-240V
    Advanced digital display and sound alerts

    Advanced digital display and sound alerts

    The display and sound alerts tell you when sterilization is complete and how long items will remain sterile. The display also lets you know when you have filled the sterilizer with too little or too much water, so you can always be sure that sterilizing has been completed accurately and reliably.

    Contents are sterile and ready to use in approx. 6 min.

    Contents are sterile and ready to use in approx. 6 min.

    The advantage of steam sterilization is that it is much quicker (and safer) than the traditional method of boiling bottles in a pan on the stove. The Digital Sterilizer takes as little as 6 minutes to sterilize a full load of 6 bottles, nipples, and dome caps.

    Holds up to six Philips Avent Bottles

    Holds up to six Philips Avent Bottles

    The sterilizer has a smart design that takes up little space in your kitchen, yet still fits six Philips Avent Bottles or two Philips Avent Breast Pumps. The two baskets inside can clip together to form a dishwasher basket, which makes pre-cleaning of smaller items like soothers and nipples much easier.

    Just add water, load, and select the mode

    Just add water, load, and select the mode

    Aside from its advanced functionality, the Digital Sterilizer is simple and straightforward to use. Just add water, load the sterilizer with your bottles, breast pump, or accessories, and select the mode. Mode 1 lets you run a single sterilizing cycle, which is useful when you want to take all the items out in one go. Mode 2 is for 24 hour sterilizing, which is very convenient when you want to leave the items in the sterilizer overnight or when you want to take out only one bottle for every feed. No matter what your routine will be, this sterilizer will make the daily sterilizing chore easier.

    Keeps contents sterile day and night

    Keeps contents sterile day and night

    This advanced sterilizer makes sure you always have a sterile bottle at hand by keeping contents sterile for 24 hours. It will automatically re-sterilize the contents every 6 hours. With the handy pause button you can also add or remove items at any time and the Digital Sterilizer will automatically re-sterilize the contents.

    Extra protection through natural steam sterilization

    Sterilizing is all about protecting your baby from particularly harmful milk bacteria until his immune system is strong enough. The Philips Avent Sterilizer uses the hospital method of steam sterilization, which is quick, easy, and efficient, with no chemicals involved.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Voltage
      220 - 240  V

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions
      320 (H), 235 (W), 235 (L)  mm
      Weight
      1.609  kg

    • Country of origin

      England
      Yes

    • What is included

      Tongs
      1  pcs
      Measuring jug
      1  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0 - 6 months

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