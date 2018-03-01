Search terms

EN
AR
  • Convenience and Comfort for effective expression Convenience and Comfort for effective expression Convenience and Comfort for effective expression

    Philips Avent Easy Comfort Single Electric Breast Pump

    SCF301/03

    Convenience and Comfort for effective expression

    Choose between 4 stimulation modes and 4 pumping settings to make every expression session comfortable and personalized. The lightweight, compact design also means expressing on-the-go is a breeze.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Easy Comfort Single Electric Breast Pump

    Similar products

    See all Breast pumps

    Convenience and Comfort for effective expression

    • Includes one 4oz/120ml bottle
    4 stimulation modes x 4 pumping modes for optimal expressing

    4 stimulation modes x 4 pumping modes for optimal expressing

    It's important to be comfortable when expressing, and comfort means something different for every mom. With this breast pump you can choose between 4 stimulation modes, and 4 pumping settings. This way, you can make each expressing session efficient and comfortable.

    Hassle-free, set and forget settings

    Hassle-free, set and forget settings

    Moms have enough on their mind without having to recall their ideal setting - so we'll do that for you. Your preferred settings are stored, so at the press of a button you're ready to go. Need a break from pumping? Simply press the pause button, and to resume press play. It's that easy.

    Battery and electricity operated

    Battery and electricity operated

    The product runs on electricity. For extra mobility you can also insert batteries to allow cordless use. You can insert four non-chargeable 1.5V AA batteries or four rechargeable 1.2V AA batteries

    Designed to mimic babies' suckling rhythm

    Designed to mimic babies' suckling rhythm

    When babies breastfeed, they follow a rhythm of suck, swallow, breathe, with a ratio of 1:1:1. This breast pump features special Rhythmic Wave Technology that's designed to mimic a baby's sucking and swallowing pattern, pace and ratio (1:1), to quickly and efficiently generate milk flow. This means your expressing sessions feel natural and comfortable.

    Discreet sound & backlit display for discreet use, day/night

    Discreet sound & backlit display for discreet use, day/night

    Our handy backlit display means you can express discreetly at night, without having to turn on the lights. And the soft sound means less disturbance.

    Hygienic expressing

    Hygienic expressing

    We know that every drop counts, that's why we make sure all breastmilk flows straight from breast to container, without any backflow into the tubes. All parts that come into contact with your breastmilk are made using BPA-free materials.

    Soft massage cushion designed to help stimulate milk flow

    Our breast pumps were designed with your comfort in mind. The soft and velvety texture of the massage cushions feel warm and comfortable against your skin, which can help stimulate milk flow. And the flexible material is designed to mimic your baby's suckling action, which can help milk letdown.

    Easy expressing, at-home or on-the-go

    The lightweight and compact design means you can easily express at home, or take it with you for expressing on-the-go.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design

      Breast pump design
      Compact design
      Bottle design
      • Ergonomic shape
      • Wide neck

    • Country of origin

      China
      Yes

    • Material

      Bottle
      • BPA free*
      • Polypropylene
      Nipple
      • BPA free*
      • Silicone
      Breast pump
      BPA free* (food contact parts only)

    • What is included

      Sealing disc for milk storage
      1  pcs
      Breast pump body
      1  pcs
      Base unit incl. tubing
      1  pcs
      Travel cover
      1  pcs
      Breast pad sample packs
      1 pcs
      Natural bottle 4oz
      1 pcs
      Soft cushion
      1  pcs
      Lanyard
      1 pcs

    • Ease of use

      Breast pump use
      Intuitive assembly, Easy cleaning, Fully compatible range

    • Functions

      Rhythmic wave technology
      Mimics baby suckling patern

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0 - 6 months

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • BPA Free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle, and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.