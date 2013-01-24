Home
Avent Moisturizing Nipple Cream

SCF504/30
Avent
Avent
  • Moisturizes and softens skin Moisturizes and softens skin Moisturizes and softens skin
    Moisturises and softens dry or sensitive nipples. Easy to apply and no need to remove before breastfeeding. See all benefits

    With pure, medical grade lanolin and aloe vera

    • 30ml

    with coconut oil and aloe vera

    Contains coconut oil and aloe vera, both natural ingredients, to hydrate the skin and soften nipples.

    Baby friendly

    No need to remove prior to breastfeeding.

    Contains lanolin

    Contains Medilan™, an ultra pure grade of lanolin which penetrates the skin’s outer layers to improve moisture levels and ensure suppleness.

    Moisturizes and softens dry or sensitive nipples

    Applied once or twice a day during pregnancy will help prepare the skin for breastfeeding and applied after the birth between feeds will help mothers to maintain healthy supple skin.

    Technical Specifications

    • What is included

      Moisturizing nipple cream
      1 tube

    • Design

      Tube
      Yes

    • Development stages

      Stages
      0 - 6 months

    • Dimensions & Weight

      Volume
      30ml

    • Functions

      Prepare for breastfeeding
      Yes

    • Ingredients

      Lanolin
      Yes
      Hydrogenated Polydecene
      Yes
      Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract
      Yes
      Cocos Nucifera Oil
      Yes
      BHT
      Yes

