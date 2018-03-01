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  • Encourages eating through fun learning Encourages eating through fun learning Encourages eating through fun learning

    Philips Avent Toddler bowl big 12m+

    SCF704/00

    Encourages eating through fun learning

    Philips Avent toddler big bowl SCF704/00 for your child's development stages

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Toddler bowl big 12m+

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    Encourages eating through fun learning

    Bowl designed for toddlers

    • White
    Developed with leading child psychologist

    Developed with leading child psychologist

    Anti-slip base - helps prevent spills

    Anti-slip base - helps prevent spills

    Technical Specifications

    • Weight and dimensions

      F-box dimensions
      44 (D) X 206 (W) X 261(H)  mm
      Product weight
      0.126  kg
      Net product dimensions excl. attachments
      43 (D) X 175 (W) X 175 (H)  mm
      Number of F-boxes in A-box
      6

    • Country of origin

      Made in China
      Yes

    • Easy to use

      Microwavable
      Yes

    • What is included

      Big bowl
      1
      Recipe booklet
      NO

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