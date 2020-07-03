Hi JoeB. I am really sorry that this has occurred. I want to thank you for taking the time to provide us with the feedback; it is not only highly appreciated but also very important to us. In case that you press and hold the power button for 20 seconds and it does not work then lets try a reset. Please turn the headphones ON, press the Bluetooth button and keep it pressed for ~20 seconds, and the internal memory is now cleared. Your headphones are ready to be paired again. In case this does not work, I would recommend that you contact our customer support in order for them to provide you with the appropriate troubleshooting steps and I hope that it is all resolved soon ( https://bit.ly/2Uz7qeL ). You can click on the contact us button on the right side of the web page and choose either Call Us or Email to reach them. In case now that our customer service instructs you to go to the retailer, then you are still in warranty and you can discuss with the retailer for an alternative solution. I wish you all the best and to have a great day.