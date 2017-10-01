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  • Feel it. BASS+ Feel it. BASS+ Feel it. BASS+

    Bluetooth Headset

    SHB3175WT/00

    Feel it. BASS+

    Philips BASS+ headphones pack huge, punchy bass into a sleek, sturdy package. Good looking, great sounding and superb value Bluetooth over-ear wireless headphones for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk.

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    Bluetooth Headset

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    Feel it. BASS+

    • 40mm drivers/closed-back
    • Over-ear
    • Soft ear cushions
    • Compact folding
    40mm Neodymium speakers

    40mm Neodymium speakers

    40mm Neodymium speakers that produce big bold bass

    Great fit for everyone

    Great fit for everyone

    A swivel earshells design and adjustable headband makes it a great fit for everyone.

    Big, bold bass that you can feel

    Big, bold bass that you can feel

    Powerful bass to upgrade your listening enjoyment. Don't get fooled by its sleek design as the specially designed bass vent and specially tuned drivers produces ultra-low end frequencies that gives the headphones the unique Bass+ sound signature. Separate acoustic volume is used to make sure high consistency bass performance in every production.

    Bluetooth wireless technology

    Bluetooth wireless technology

    Easily pair your headphones with any Bluetooth device for wireless music.

    Control calls, music and volume with ear-shell switches

    Control calls, music and volume with ear-shell switches

    Button controls on the right ear shell enable you to control music and calls with a press.

    Folds into a compact form for easy storing and carrying

    Folds into a compact form for easy storing and carrying

    The unique compact fold design gives you the best experience on the go. The headphones can be either flat fold or compact fold for easy portability and easy storage.

    USB charging cable

    USB charging cable

    The included USB charging cable makes it easy to keep your headphones powered up when you need them.

    Rechargeable battery offers up to 12 hours of playtime

    Rechargeable battery offers up to 12 hours of playtime

    With 12 hours of playtime, you'll have enough power to keep your music going all day.

    Convenient hands-free calling

    Convenient hands-free calling

    Convenient hands-free calling with mic and Bluetooth® 4.1

    Soft ear cushions for long-wearing comfort

    Soft ear cushions for long-wearing comfort

    Soft, breathable ear cushions provide great comfort over long listening sessions.

    Great sound isolation

    Closed type acoustics blocking out ambient noise and providing better sound.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Closed
      Frequency range
      8 - 21 500 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      40 mm
      Impedance
      32 ohm
      Magnet type
      Neodymium
      Maximum power input
      40 mW
      Sensitivity
      104 dB

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      4.1
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      • HSP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      21.2  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Length
      8.3  inch
      Width
      19.1  cm
      Gross weight
      1.216  kg
      Height
      24  cm
      GTIN
      1 69 51613 99169 2
      Width
      7.5  inch
      Height
      9.4  inch
      Nett weight
      0.672  kg
      Gross weight
      2.681  lb
      Nett weight
      1.481  lb
      Tare weight
      0.544  kg
      Tare weight
      1.199  lb

    • Convenience

      Call Management
      • Answer/End Call
      • Microphone mute
      • Reject Call
      • Switch between 2 calls
      • Switch between call and music
      Volume control
      Yes

    • Power

      Battery type
      Li-Polymer
      Rechargeable
      Yes
      Music play time
      12*  hour(s)
      Standby time
      166* hrs
      Talk time
      12* hrs

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      22.5  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Both
      Width
      19.5  cm
      Depth
      5.7  cm
      Height
      8.9  inch
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      69 51613 99169 5
      Width
      7.7  inch
      Gross weight
      0.335  kg
      Depth
      2.2  inch
      Nett weight
      0.224  kg
      Gross weight
      0.739  lb
      Nett weight
      0.494  lb
      Tare weight
      0.111  kg
      Tare weight
      0.245  lb

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      18.5  cm
      Width
      19  cm
      Depth
      4.6  cm
      Width
      7.5  inch
      Height
      7.3  inch
      Depth
      1.8  inch
      Weight
      0.19  kg
      Weight
      0.419  lb

    • Accessories

      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      USB cable
      Yes

    • Design

      Color
      White

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