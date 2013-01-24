Home
Stereo Headphones

SHP1900/10
    Full-size headphones with lightweight design for comfortable listening

    Full-size headphones with lightweight design for comfortable listening

    Full-size headphones with lightweight design for comfortable listening

    Full-size headphones with lightweight design for comfortable listening

      Over-ear
      Black

      A 2m long cable that lets you put the player in your bag

      The ideal length of cable to give you more freedom of movement and to choose where you carry your audio device.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Open
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000  Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Sensitivity
        98 dB
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        One-sided
        Cable length
        2 m
        Finishing of connector
        Chrome plated
        Type of cable
        Copper

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        17 cm*9 cm*19 cm
        Weight
        0.193  kg

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 40182 5
        Gross weight
        1.18  kg
        Height
        24.3  cm
        Length
        30.9  cm
        Nett weight
        0.579  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Tare weight
        0.601  kg
        Width
        21.5  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        9.5  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 40180 1
        Gross weight
        0.308  kg
        Height
        24.8  cm
        Nett weight
        0.193  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Tare weight
        0.115  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        17.6  cm

      • Design

        Color
        Black

