Indoor Corded TV Headphone

SHP2500/10
  • Great sound for TV listening Great sound for TV listening Great sound for TV listening
    Indoor Corded TV Headphone

    SHP2500/10
    Great sound for TV listening

    This full-size headphone for HiFi and TV entertainment features an acoustic reflector for enhanced bass performance. See all benefits

      Great sound for TV listening

      • Over-ear

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Magnet type
        Ferrite
        Voice coil
        Copper
        Frequency response
        9 - 23 000  Hz
        Impedance
        32  ohm
        Maximum power input
        50  mW
        Sensitivity
        95  dB
        Speaker diameter
        40  mm

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        Two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        6 m
        Connector
        3.5 & 6.3 mm stereo
        Detachable cable
        Yes
        Finishing of connector
        Chrome plated
        Type of cable
        OFC

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Adaptor plug
        3.5-6.3 mm

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        1.602  kg
        Height
        24.7  cm
        Length
        34.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.903  kg
        Tare weight
        0.699  kg
        Width
        21.5  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 58428 3
        Number of consumer packagings
        3

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        10.7  cm
        Gross weight
        0.413  kg
        Height
        24.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.301  kg
        Tare weight
        0.112  kg
        Width
        19.5  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 58427 6
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        17.5 cm*9.5 cm*19 cm
        Weight
        0.3  kg

