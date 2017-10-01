Bluetooth® sports headphones
PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly
Philips Actionfit RunFree wireless sports headphones bring new levels of freedom and energy to your workouts. With a secure fit, tough waterproof design and powerful bass, they're built to keep your body moving.
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Bluetooth® sports headphones
PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly Wireless sports earbud headsets Best for outdoor use Bluetooth® Sweat/ water proof Earbud Open acoustics let sound in for better awareness and safety
Enjoy quality sound that doesn't block out the world around you. The open acoustic design lets ambient sound in, so you can stay aware of your surroundings and stay safer exercising in the outdoors.
Anti-slip rubber ear caps keep the headphone in - always.
C-shaped rubberized ear tips keep the Actionfit earphones tightly in your ear so you can focus on your workout, not on keeping them in.
Bluetooth wireless connection for tangle-free workouts
Bluetooth technology provides hassle-free wireless music.
Kevlar® reinforced cable for ultimate durability
Your ActionFit headphones are designed for durability and strength. Its Kevlar-coated cable is well protected against tearing and breaking, and can withstand extreme environments - and workouts.
High performance sound pushes you further
13.6mm drivers pump out high performance sound, pushing you to perform at your best.
Ideal for any workout with IPX2 sweat resistance
Don't be afraid to break a sweat. With an IPX2 rating, you can get sweaty and work out in the rain without any moisture entering the earpiece.
Control your music and pick up calls while training
Stay connected. The built-in microphone and track controls allow you to change music or pick up calls quickly and easily while you train.
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Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Sound
Acoustic system Sound Enhancement
Echo Control
Noise Reduction Speaker diameter
13.6 mm Diaphragm
PET Impedance
32 Ohm Magnet type
Neodymium Voice coil
Copper Frequency response
15 - 22 000
Hz Maximum power input
10 mW Sensitivity
107 dB Type
dynamic
Connectivity
Bluetooth version
4.1 Bluetooth profiles Maximum range
Up to 10
m
Outer Carton
Length
19
cm Number of consumer packagings
3 Width
11
cm Gross weight
0.278
kg Height
13.3
cm GTIN
1 69 51613 99182 1 Nett weight
0.09
kg Tare weight
0.188
kg
Convenience
Call Management Volume control
Yes
Inner Carton
Number of consumer packagings
3 GTIN
2 69 51613 99182 8
Power
Rechargeable
Yes Battery Type
LI-Polymer Music play time
4.5*
hour(s) Standby time
55* hr Talk time
4.5* hr Battery weight
2.5g
Packaging dimensions
Height
17.5
cm Packaging type
Carton Type of shelf placement
Both Width
9.5
cm Depth
3
cm Number of products included
1 EAN
69 51613 99182 4 Gross weight
0.066
kg Nett weight
0.03
kg Tare weight
0.036
kg
Product dimensions
Height
2
cm Width
10
cm Depth
4
cm Weight
0.014
kg
Accessories
Quick start guide
Quick start guide USB cable
Included for charging Ear fit stabilizer
2 pairs
Design
Color
Carbon lime & black
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