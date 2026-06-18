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2 year warranty

All series

Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer

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Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer

TAB5500/98

Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer

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Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide

  • PDF file, 3.7 MB
  • 18 June 2026

Localized commercial leaflet - English (US)

  • PDF file, 614.2 kB
  • 18 June 2026

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