In-ear wireless headphones

TAE4205WT/00
  • Feel that bass Feel that bass Feel that bass
    Feel that bass

Love those moments where the bass kicks in? These in-ear wireless headphones deliver stronger bass at the touch of a button! You get 10 hours play time, fast charging, and soft wing tips for a secure fit and better passive noise isolation.

      Feel that bass

      • 8.2mm drivers/ closed back
      • In-ear

      BASS boost button. Instantly stronger bass

      These wireless headphones boast 8.2 mm neodymium drivers that give you clear sound and punchy bass. When you want more, simply press the BASS boost button on the in-line remote. You'll feel the difference instantly.

      10 hours play time. USB-C charging

      You get 10 hours play time from a 2-hours charge via USB-C. If you're running low on power, a quick 15-minute charge will give you another 1.5 hours. The flat headphone cable sits comfortably behind your neck whether the earbuds are in or out.

      Secure, flexible, comfortable

      The oval acoustic tube and interchangeable earbud covers give you a comfortable in-ear fit. Soft wing tips fit snuggly under the ridge of your ear, enabling a secure fit and better passive noise isolation.

      Inline remote. Easily switch from playlist to calls

      Take a call, pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. Smart Bluetooth pairing means these headphones remember the last devices they were paired with.

      Quick Charge. Charge for 15 minutes, train extra 1.5 hours

      If you need an extra boost, just 15 minutes Quick Charge gives you an extra 1.5 hours of play time.

      Smart pairing. Automatically find Bluetooth devices

      One long press of the multi-function button gets these wireless Bluetooth headphones ready to pair. Once they're paired, the headphones remember the last device they were paired with.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Magnet type
        NdFeB
        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000  Hz
        Speaker diameter
        8.2mm
        Sensitivity
        105  dB
        Diaphragm
        PET

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        Bluetooth version
        5.0
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Call management
        • Answer / End call
        • Last number redial
        • Microphone mute
        • Reject call
        • Switch between call and music

      • Accessories

        USB cable
        USB-C cable

      • Power

        Battery type
        Lithium-Ion
        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Standby time
        110* hr
        Talk time
        5.5* hr
        Music play time
        6*  hr

      • Design

        Color
        White

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        2  cm
        Width
        10  cm
        Depth
        4  cm
        Weight
        0.016  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Carton
        Number of products included
        1
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Height
        17.5  cm
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        3  cm
        Gross weight
        0.082  kg
        Nett weight
        0.035  kg
        Tare weight
        0.047  kg
        EAN
        48 95229 11024 3

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Length
        42.2  cm
        Width
        22  cm
        Height
        21.2  cm
        Gross weight
        2.788  kg
        Nett weight
        0.840  kg
        Tare weight
        1.948  kg
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11024 0

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Length
        10.2  cm
        Width
        10.1  cm
        Height
        17.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.298  kg
        Nett weight
        0.105  kg
        Tare weight
        0.193  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 11024 7

          • Actual results may vary