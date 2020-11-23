Cover your ears and feel that bass! These wireless over-ear headphones boast a BASS boost button for deeper bass at a touch. You get up to 29 hours play time, fast charging, and a rock-solid Bluetooth connection. You won’t miss a beat.
Powerful 40 mm neodymium drivers. BASS boost button.
These over-ear headphones boast powerful 40 mm neodymium acoustic drivers that give you crisp sound and rich bass. When you want more, simply press the BASS boost button and you'll feel the difference instantly.
29 hours play time. USB-C charging.
You get up to 29 hours play time from a 2-hour charge via USB-C. If you start running low on power, a quick 15-minute charge will keep the music playing for another 4 hours. The detachable inline cable lets you use these headphones wired, too.
Lightweight, adjustable cushioned headband.
Available in stylish matte colorways, these on-ear headphones boast a cushioned headband that's so light you'll barely feel it. The soft ear cups are clearly marked for left/right ears, and can be angled until they feel just right.
Compact-fold design for easy storage.
Roll with the bass. The ear cups fold flat and swivel inward, for easy storage in your pocket or bag. Just fold them up and you're ready to go.
Multi-function button. Easily control music and calls
Don't like the current track? Skip it with a long press. Want to reject a call? A simple button-press takes care of that. Smart Bluetooth pairing means these earphones remember the last devices they were paired with.