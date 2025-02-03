Hear tunes and calls properly. These True Wireless headphones use 13 mm drivers for rich sound and powerful bass and an AI mic for clear calls. With IPX4 splash and sweat resistance and a pocket-sized charging case for 26 hours play time.
These true wireless earbuds might be small, but you won't need to turn up the volume to get the best sound. Tap the left earbud to activate dynamic bass and you can enjoy the full power of your favourite basslines, even when listening quietly.
13 mm drivers for great sound and powerful bass
Hear your sounds the way they were meant to be heard. These headphones use custom design, 13 mm dynamic drivers to bring you an amazing listening experience. The drivers’ large power capacity enhances dynamics and bass so you’ll never miss a beat.
Clear calls. They’ll hear what you’re saying
Your voice will come through clearly when you’re on a call. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while a noise-reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around you.
Up to 26 hours play time. Pocket-size charging case
You get 6 hours play time from a full charge, and an extra 20 hours from the case. Pop the earbuds back in the case and they'll recharge fully in 2 hours. If you need a quick boost, just 15 minutes gives you an extra hour. The case can be charged via USB-C.
IPX4 splash and sweat resistant
Never mind the weather, an IPX4 rating means these earbuds are splash resistant so they don’t mind a little rain! Wearing them on a particularly hot day? They won’t mind a little sweat either.
Solid Bluetooth connection
Advanced Bluetooth connectivity gives you a more stable connection for seamless streaming. Enjoy that playlist or listen uninterrupted to your favorite podcast without annoying dips in the sound.
Warm, natural sound. Philips sound signature
Music to podcasts, youll love what you hear! These true wireless earbuds feature large drivers, tuned to the Philips sound signature. Whatever youre into, youll enjoy a warm, natural sound with deep bass.