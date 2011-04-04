TT2000/43
Replacement Trim & Shave Foil
Replacement shaving foil head TT2000/51 for Philips Bodygroom shaver range 3000, 5000 and 7000See all benefits
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100% waterproof for easy use and cleaning.
The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin while shaving. The bi-directional trimmers cut longer hairs, which are shaved by the foil for a closer result.
Compatibility
Cleaning
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