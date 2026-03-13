Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Vacuum Cleaners & Mops
All series
3000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner
Discontinued
Support
XD3010/61
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
User Manual Philips 3000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner
All (5)
When and how to replace the dust bag of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner?
How do I know the dust bag in my Philips Vacuum is full?
Are accessories of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner compatible with other models?
Where is the model/serial number of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner?
How should I clean the filter of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner?
I am unable to close the cover of my Philips PowerGo Vacuum Cleaner
My Philips Vacuum Cleaner shows the dust bag is full when it is not
The dust bag compartment of my Philips Vacuum is dirty
The suction power of my bagged Philips Vacuum has decreased
My Philips Vacuum Cleaner does not switch on
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you