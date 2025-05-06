XU2100/15
Discover the ease of returning to a cleaned home
Enjoy effortless cleaning: our robot mops and vacuums - with up to double the suction power¹. Indulge in 70 days² of hassle-free convenience with the stylish Auto-Empty station. Experience advanced cleaning tailored to your home's needs.See all benefits
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The robot vacuums and mops hard floors in one go to tackle the fine layer of dust that builds up on floors every day. Removing more fine dust than vacuuming alone, ensuring clean feet even when barefoot.
Indulge in 70 days² of hassle-free convenience with the stylish Auto-Empty station. The robot empties itself automatically into the Auto-Empty station. The station features a 3.0 liter S-bag that can hold up to 70 days worth of dust and other dirt, to save you the hassle of emptying. The universal S-bag can be hygienically disposed without a cloud of dust - ideal for asthma and allergy sufferers.
The robot has up to double the suction power¹ so it can pick up large dirt, like crumbs and pet hair. It takes care of the everyday dirt build-up on the floor, as well as removing finer dust from carpets and rugs³.
The robot automatically boosts suction power when it has driven onto a carpet or rug to capture fine dust particles hidden deep inside the carpet³.
Transform your cleaning experience with our robot vacuum's LDS radar technology, offering 360-degree scanning for a meticulously mapped home. Navigate effortlessly through multiple rooms with unmatched precision, ensuring thorough floor coverage. Enjoy a spotless environment, even in low-light conditions.
Experience uninterrupted cleaning with no battery worry, offering up to 120 minutes⁴ of runtime, enough for up to 120 m² on a single charge. When the battery runs low, the robot will automatically to recharge. Once the battery is charged, it will return to the place where it stopped to resume the cleaning.
Enjoy the sleek design of our station, saving you over 30%⁵ in space while fitting perfectly into your home. Available in two designs, the sophisticated Midnight Blue (XU2100/15) or the pristine Arctic White (XU2100/25).
The Philips HomeRun robot app has been designed to be intuitive and easy to use. It features step-by-step guidance and helpful videos to ensure you get the very best out of your robot. The app communicates with your robot to control, report and update on its cleaning performance wherever you are, showing in real time where the robot has cleaned. Specify how you would like to clean each room, let the robot know where it can't go or schedule a cleaning session so you can come home to a spotless floor.
General Specification
Weight and Dimensions
Compatibility
Technical Specifications
Durability
Safety feature
Station
App
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