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    2000 series Robot Vacuum Cleaner

    XU2100/15

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Discover the ease of returning to a cleaned home

    Enjoy effortless cleaning: our robot mops and vacuums - with up to double the suction power¹. Indulge in 70 days² of hassle-free convenience with the stylish Auto-Empty station. Experience advanced cleaning tailored to your home's needs.

    See all benefits

    2000 series Robot Vacuum Cleaner

    Similar products

    See all Vacuum and Mop Robots

    Discover the ease of returning to a cleaned home

    Daily wet & dry cleaning without effort.

    • Vacuum and mop in one go
    • Double the suction power¹
    • LDS radar navigation
    • Compact Auto-empty station
    • Customization with HomeRun App
    Vacuum and mop in one go, clean dust and dirt effortlessly

    Vacuum and mop in one go, clean dust and dirt effortlessly

    The robot vacuums and mops hard floors in one go to tackle the fine layer of dust that builds up on floors every day. Removing more fine dust than vacuuming alone, ensuring clean feet even when barefoot.

    70 days of hassle-free ease with the Auto-Empty station

    70 days of hassle-free ease with the Auto-Empty station

    Indulge in 70 days² of hassle-free convenience with the stylish Auto-Empty station. The robot empties itself automatically into the Auto-Empty station. The station features a 3.0 liter S-bag that can hold up to 70 days worth of dust and other dirt, to save you the hassle of emptying. The universal S-bag can be hygienically disposed without a cloud of dust - ideal for asthma and allergy sufferers.

    Extra strong suction power for picking up dust and dirt

    Extra strong suction power for picking up dust and dirt

    The robot has up to double the suction power¹ so it can pick up large dirt, like crumbs and pet hair. It takes care of the everyday dirt build-up on the floor, as well as removing finer dust from carpets and rugs³.

    Increases suction power automatically on a carpet

    Increases suction power automatically on a carpet

    The robot automatically boosts suction power when it has driven onto a carpet or rug to capture fine dust particles hidden deep inside the carpet³.

    Maximum coverage of your floor: doesn't miss a spot

    Maximum coverage of your floor: doesn't miss a spot

    Transform your cleaning experience with our robot vacuum's LDS radar technology, offering 360-degree scanning for a meticulously mapped home. Navigate effortlessly through multiple rooms with unmatched precision, ensuring thorough floor coverage. Enjoy a spotless environment, even in low-light conditions.

    Cleans up to 120 minutes on a single battery charge

    Cleans up to 120 minutes on a single battery charge

    Experience uninterrupted cleaning with no battery worry, offering up to 120 minutes⁴ of runtime, enough for up to 120 m² on a single charge. When the battery runs low, the robot will automatically to recharge. Once the battery is charged, it will return to the place where it stopped to resume the cleaning.

    More than 30% smaller size of station to fit into your home

    More than 30% smaller size of station to fit into your home

    Enjoy the sleek design of our station, saving you over 30%⁵ in space while fitting perfectly into your home. Available in two designs, the sophisticated Midnight Blue (XU2100/15) or the pristine Arctic White (XU2100/25).

    Personalize your cleaning and tailor it to your home's needs

    Personalize your cleaning and tailor it to your home's needs

    The Philips HomeRun robot app has been designed to be intuitive and easy to use. It features step-by-step guidance and helpful videos to ensure you get the very best out of your robot. The app communicates with your robot to control, report and update on its cleaning performance wherever you are, showing in real time where the robot has cleaned. Specify how you would like to clean each room, let the robot know where it can't go or schedule a cleaning session so you can come home to a spotless floor.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      ABS plastic
      Color
      Dark blue
      Functions
      Vacuum and Mop in one go
      Product type
      Robot Vacuum Cleaner
      Wet cleaning functionality
      Yes
      Carpet boost
      Yes
      Type of main brush
      Rubber brush with bristles
      Liftable main brush
      No
      Filter-Type
      Washable EPA 11
      Hair detangling
      No
      Nr. Of side brushes
      1
      Mop Technology
      Passive mop
      Liftable mop
      No
      Can be used with detergents
      No
      Type of navigation
      LDS
      Small obstacle detection
      No
      Obstacle crossing ability
      up to 17mm
      Dirt detection
      No
      Automatic carpet detection
      No, create No-Mop zones in app
      Internet connectivity
      Connect via Wi-Fi, Dual band
      Wi-Fi range
      2,4 GHz & 5 GHz
      Smart home compatibility
      Yes, basic controls through Alexa & Google
      Capacity Clean Water Tank (in robot)
      300 ml
      Capacity Dust Bin (in robot)
      380 ml
      Integrated on /off switch
      Yes
      Power light
      Yes
      Noise level (standard)
      ≤ 68 dB
      Auto recharge function
      Yes, will charge when the battery is empty and contnue where it left off when done charging.
      Battery runtime
      up to 120 minutes
      Recharge time
      max. 5.5 hours
      Battery capacity
      2600 mAh
      Removable battery
      Yes
      Certifications
      CB
      Suction power
      6000 Pa
      Battery Product
      Yes
      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Voltage
      14.4 V
      Frequency
      50/60
      Warranty
      2 years
      EU declaration of conformity
      Yes
      Produced In
      China

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Package Length
      39.7 cm
      Package Width
      35.2 cm
      Package Height
      40.3 cm
      Package Weight
      14.2 kg
      Station Length
      26
      Station Width
      17.2 cm
      Station Height
      29.1 cm
      Station Weight
      3 kg
      Robot Length
      34.5 cm
      Robot Width
      34.5 cm
      Robot Height
      9.7 cm
      Robot Weight
      3.1 kg

    • Compatibility

      Related Accessories 1
      FC8022/04
      Related Accessories 2
      XV1433/00
      Related Accessories 3
      XV1430/00
      Included Accessories 1
      2 x washable mops
      Included Accessories 2
      1 x washable filter
      Included Accessories 3
      1 x main brush
      Included Accessory 4
      1 x side brush
      Included Accessory 5
      1 x placemat
      Included Accessory 6
      1 x power cord
      Included Accessory 7
      1 x brush accessory
      Included Accessory 8
      1 x auto emptying station
      Included Accessory 9
      2 x S-bag

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      680 W
      Standby power consumption
      112 mA
      Number in pack
      1
      Carpet detection sensor
      No
      Anti-drop sensors to detect a cliff
      Yes
      Station seeker
      Yes, infrared signal receiver & emitter
      Water tank empty sensor
      No
      Dust bag full sensor
      Yes

    • Durability

      Quick start guide
      Yes, printed
      User Manual
      Digital

    • Safety feature

      Safety certification
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Child lock
      Yes

    • Station

      Auto-Emptying functionality
      Yes
      Mop cleaning functionality
      No
      Mop drying functionality
      No
      Automatic refilling of robot
      No
      Automatic collection of dirty water
      No
      Capacity Dust bag (in station)
      3.0 l
      Dust bag type
      Anti-allergy S-bag
      Cord length
      1.5 m
      Charging Station
      Yes

    • App

      APP name
      Philips HomeRun
      Operating system
      Android 6 & above; iOS 11 & above
      How to use videos
      Yes
      Quick mapping function
      Yes
      Multi-floor mapping
      Yes, save up to 5 maps
      Select which room(s) to clean
      Yes
      Select cleaning mode per room
      Yes
      Select room cleaning sequence
      Yes
      Cleaning modes
      Dry and wet, dry only, single drag, vacuum first, then mop
      Suction power levels
      4
      Mop wetness levels
      3
      Restricted zones
      Virtual wall, no-go zone, no-mop zone, no climb zone
      Clean while you're away
      Yes
      In-app alerts and notifications
      Yes
      Cleaning report and history
      Yes
      Maintenance dashboard
      Yes
      Scheduled cleaning
      Yes
      Contact consumer care
      Yes
      Automatic updates
      Yes
      App availability
      Only available in robot`s country of purchase and if the app store is set to the country of purchase

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    Reviews

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    • 1 - Compared to XU2100/10 & XU2100/20.
    • 2 - Depending on context and intensity of use
    • 3 - Tested with vacuum only mode in the highest suction power setting.
    • 4 - Tested with vacuum only mode in the lowest suction power setting.
    • 5 - Compared to the station size of the HomeRun 3000 series XU3100.
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