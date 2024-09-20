XW9463/10
Built to perform, ready for any challenge.
Tackle every type of mess with the fastest brushes in the world*. Remove dust, dirt, stains and liquid messes in one go. With brushes that rotate at 4000 RPM, ensuring the brushes are continuously rinsed, and your floor always clean.See all benefits
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Clean every surface and every type of mess! Remove dust and dirt from carpets to hard floors, with our powerful dry-stick module. For a spotlessly mopped floor in one sweep, activate or powerful wet & vac module!
AquaTrio automatically cleans itself after every use, removing moisture, dirt, and bacteria. No manual cleaning required. Always clean and ready to go.
PowerCyclone Aqua efficiently separates and locks dirt and dirty water, enabling a constant flow of fresh water running through the brushes and on the floor.
Two brushes working together for a deeper clean. They clean in both the forward and backward stroke, to pick up more wet and dry dirt*** with every pass. Make every move count!
Thanks to 180 degrees device flexibility, it even cleans hard-to-reach areas and enables exceptional maneuverability.
LED lights on both the wet and the dry nozzle reveal hidden dust, dirt, stains, spills, hair and crumbs. Great to highlight in darker spots, like under low furniture.
Our 500 ml clean water tank and 400 ml dirty water tank let you clean everything in one go—without interruptions. Finish your entire session in one fill.
It has never been so easy to clean up after your pet, from the (wet) dirt they bring in from outside to the hairs they leave on upholstery.
Transform your stick vacuum into a handheld cleaner that tackles sofas, corners, tables, and more—especially with the Mini Turbo Brush and crevice tool.
Engineered with AquaSpin Technology, it has the fastest brushes in the world*, that always stay clean - during & after use.* *In cordless wet & dry stick vacuum cleaner category, based on Rotations Per Minute of the brush, tested against high-end models, 2025
One charge, one clean: vacuum and mop every area you need without interruption. Cover Up to 285 m2! **
One device, endless possibilities. Switch to Vacuum Mode for quick dry cleaning—perfect for carpets, rugs, and hard floor touch-ups. Need detail? Handheld Mode tackles upholstery and furniture. And for spotless floors, our mopping module delivers a flawless clean in one sweep.
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