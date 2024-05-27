Other items in the box
- Standard nozzle
- Quadstream nozzle
- Travel pouch
- USB cable
- Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000
HX3826/31
Complete care, even below the gumline
Enjoy complete care with the Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000. Quad Stream technology improves gum health in 2 weeks. It cleans deep between teeth and below the gumline, removing up to 99% of plaque while staying gentle on gums*See all benefits
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The Quad Stream technology with its unique X-shaped tip gently covers more area with less effort. The gentle yet effective streams are precisely angled to reach places that brushing alone cannot, right into those pockets 6mm below the gumline where plaque can linger, and remove up to 99% of plaque with gentle ease*.
Clinically proven superior gum health with Quad Stream technology. The Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000 is up to 2x as effective as interdental brushes in removing plaque**. Improves gum health in just 2 weeks**.
The easy-fill, removable 250ml water tank holds sufficient water for a full 60-second session, and even up to 90 seconds in Deep Clean mode. No stopping to refill part-way through! Before your next use, twist to detach the tank and fill it from the top, or simply use the fill port on the side. Leave the port open after use to aid drying.
One full charge gives you up to 40 days of cordless flossing**** at home or while traveling. When it's time to recharge, simply plug into a power source using the USB-A to small plug cable.
Quad Stream technology delivers a thorough clean that takes care of your braces and brackets. Simply move the tip in small, gentle circles, and even those tricky spots can be cleaned effortlessly.
Tailor your routine with 2 cleaning modes and 3 pressure settings. Clean mode provides constant water pressure for a great clean. In Deep Clean mode, the Pulse Wave technology sets a rhythm for you to follow from tooth to tooth, making thorough cleaning effortless, without missing a spot.
Enjoy the freedom of a cordless design that lets you use and store it anywhere at home or while traveling. Its ergonomic shape fits comfortably in your hand for a secure, confident grip. Its IPX7 water-resistant rating makes it truly bathroom-friendly.
Choose the tip that suits your needs and switch when needed. Use the X-shaped Quad Stream tip for gentle yet effective cleaning that can also reach below the gumline. Or switch to the Standard tip, ideal for removing stubborn food debris between teeth. Both can be rotated up to 360° to help you get to hard-to-reach areas like the back of your mouth.
Every 15 seconds, the pacer briefly pauses the water flow to guide you to a new quadrant of your mouth, helping you stay on track throughout your 60-second routine. This way, you can clean all four quadrants evenly without having to guess if you're going too fast, too slow, or running out of water.
Comes with a compact travel pouch to protect your flosser from scratches and keep it clean while you are on the go.
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