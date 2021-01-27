Our most advanced electric toothbrush always gets you, sensing your brushing style and adapting to you as you clean with the Premium All-in-One brush head.
Senses pressure, motion, coverage and more up to 100 times per second.
Adapts to you automatically and in real time, by adjusting intensity when it senses you push too hard.
Cares for your oral health by cleaning and whitening teeth, protecting your gums, and helping you achieve better brushing over time.
Switching between brush heads is old news. The Premium All-in-One brush head is our all-time best and the only thing you need to achieve cleaner, whiter teeth and healthier gums. This does everything.
The AI-powered Philips Sonicare app works in perfect harmony with the Sonicare 9900 Prestige toothbrush. Your brushing data always stays synced, so personalized guidance from intelligent features is always at hand.
Brush away plaque with sonic technology – our benchmark in effective and gentle cleaning. While you brush, up to 62,000 bristle movements and dynamic fluid action help clean even hard-to-reach areas, leaving your mouth feeling exceptionally fresh and clean.
The elegant and compact travel case can be slipped into any bag for carefree convenience while away from home. The durable case is wrapped in soft-touch, vegan-friendly leather.
Recharge your brush without even removing it from the case, using a USB-C cable.
When it is time to charge the toothbrush, simply place it on the charging base with or without the frosted stand. Two looks, both perfect for admiring your toothbrush's crisp, modern design.
The Sonicare 9900 Prestige experience is about big technology delivered with style and compactness. The toothbrush is 18 mm shorter than its predecessor and features premium materials to make this luxurious device easy on the eye, and pleasant to the touch.
A simple push of the integrated power control lets you start brushing in an instant. And with no visible gaps or joins between the button and handle, Sonicare 9900 Prestige stays clean.
Cleans every part of your mouth
Up to 7x healthier
in just two weeks
Perfect at home
or on-the-go
Lets you start
brushing in an instant
|Bluetooth® wireless technology
|
|Power supply
|
|Operating time (full to empty)
|
|Battery
|
|Battery type
|
|Color
|
|Warranty
|
|Android compatibility
|
|iOS compatibility
|
|Handle
|
|Battery indicator
|
|Handle compatibility
|
|Travel case
|
|BrushSync Replacement Reminder
|
|Handle
|
|Brush heads
|
|Prestige USB charging case
|
|Charger base
|
|USB cable
|
|Speed
|
|Performance
|
|Health benefits
|
|Whitening benefits
|
|Timer
|
|Pressure feedback
|
|Scrubbing feedback
|
|Pressure sensor
|
|Position sensor
|
|Scrubbing sensor
|
|3D mouth map
|
|Adaptive intensity
|
|Artificial Intelligence
|
|Real time guidance
|
|Customizable modes
|
1x A3 Premium All-in-One 1x Prestige USB charging case 1x USB-C charger cable 1x Charger base
1x Sonicare 9900 Prestige
1x A3 Premium All-in-One
1x Prestige USB charging case
1x USB-C charger cable
1x Charger base
HX9992/22
HX9992/21
