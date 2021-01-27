Search terms

EN
AR

Be the first to review this item

Sonicare 9900 Prestige 

Exceptional care personalized to you with SenseIQ


Our most advanced electric toothbrush always gets you, sensing your brushing style and adapting to you as you clean with the Premium All-in-One brush head.

Buy now
Sonicare video
Buy now

Our most advanced electric toothbrush always gets you, sensing your brushing style and adapting to you as you clean with the Premium All-in-One brush head.

Sonicare video

Product features

Personalized brushing that always gets you

SenseIQ technology

SenseIQ
technology

Checkmark icon

Senses your brushing style

Senses pressure, motion, coverage and more up to 100 times per second.

Checkmark icon

Adapts to you in real time

Adapts to you automatically and in real time, by adjusting intensity when it senses you push too hard.

Checkmark icon

Cares for your oral health

Cares for your oral health by cleaning and whitening teeth, protecting your gums, and helping you achieve better brushing over time.

One brush head for complete care

One brush head
for complete care


Switching between brush heads is old news. The Premium All-in-One brush head is our all-time best and the only thing you need to achieve cleaner, whiter teeth and healthier gums. This does everything.

Checkmark icon

Removes up to 20x more plaque

Checkmark icon

Up to 100% stain reduction in less than two days

Checkmark icon

Up to 15x healthier gums in just two weeks

  1. Versus a manual toothbrush 
  2. In lab test versus a manual toothbrush
  3. Versus manual toothbrush in 6 weeks

Sonicare app

Philips Sonicare App

Personalized guidance from the Philips Sonicare app

The AI-powered Philips Sonicare app works in perfect harmony with the Sonicare 9900 Prestige toothbrush. Your brushing data always stays synced, so personalized guidance from intelligent features is always at hand.

Checkmark

Real-time guidance

Checkmark

Progress reporting

Checkmark

Personalized brushing recommendations

Checkmark

Auto-syncing

App Store
Google Play Store
Sonicare video

Sonic brushing:
A masterclass in effective cleaning


Brush away plaque with sonic technology – our benchmark in effective and gentle cleaning. While you brush, up to 62,000 bristle movements and dynamic fluid action help clean even hard-to-reach areas, leaving your mouth feeling exceptionally fresh and clean.

Charge anytime, anywhere using the prestige travel case

Travel case

Travel case

The elegant and compact travel case can be slipped into any bag for carefree convenience while away from home. The durable case is wrapped in soft-touch, vegan-friendly leather.

USB-C Charging

Recharge your brush without even removing it from the case, using a USB-C cable.

Sonicare premium
Checkmark icon

Easy charging

When it is time to charge the toothbrush, simply place it on the charging base with or without the frosted stand. Two looks, both perfect for admiring your toothbrush's crisp, modern design.

Checkmark icon

Sleek and compact

The Sonicare 9900 Prestige experience is about big technology delivered with style and compactness. The toothbrush is 18 mm shorter than its predecessor and features premium materials to make this luxurious device easy on the eye, and pleasant to the touch.

Checkmark icon

Simple to use, easy to keep clean

A simple push of the integrated power control lets you start brushing in an instant. And with no visible gaps or joins between the button and handle, Sonicare 9900 Prestige stays clean.

Specifications

Improved specs
instant results

20x
More plaque removal

Cleans every part of your mouth

7x
Healthier gums

Up to 7x healthier
in just two weeks

14 days
Battery life

Perfect at home
or on-the-go

1
Seamless button

Lets you start
brushing in an instant

Product features

Show all Technical Specifications

Specifications

Connectivity
Connectivity
Bluetooth® wireless technology
  • Connected brushing app
Power
Power
Power supply
  • 110-220V
Technical specifications
Technical specifications
Operating time (full to empty)
  • 2+ weeks****
Battery
  • Rechargeable
Battery type
  • Lithium ION
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Color
  • Midnight Blue
Service
Service
Warranty
  • 2-year limited warranty
Compatibility
Compatibility
Android compatibility
  • Android OS 8.0 or above
iOS compatibility
  • iPhones on iOS 13.0 or above
Ease of use
Ease of use
Handle
  • Sleek and compact design
  • Seamless touch control
Battery indicator
  • Illuminated icon indicator
Handle compatibility
  • Easy click-on brush heads
Travel case
  • Elegant, compact charging case
  • Vegan-friendly leather
BrushSync Replacement Reminder
  • Reminder icon lights up
  • to always ensure best results
Items included
Items included
Handle
  • 1 Sonicare 9900 Prestige
Brush heads
  • 1 A3 Premium All-in-One
  • 1 TongueCare+ tongue brush
Prestige USB charging case
  • 1
Charger base
  • 1
USB cable
  • 1
Cleaning performance
Cleaning performance
Speed
  • Up to 62000 brush movement/min
Performance
  • Removes up to 20x more plaque*
Health benefits
  • Up to 15x healthier gums**
Whitening benefits
  • Up to 100% less stains***
Timer
  • BrushPacer and SmarTimer
Pressure feedback
  • Ring lights up in purple
  • Vibrates handle to alert user
Scrubbing feedback
  • Ring lights up in amber
  • Vibrates handle to alert user
  • Option to turn on/off in app
SenseIQ technology
SenseIQ technology
Pressure sensor
  • Alerts when brushing too hard
Position sensor
  • Tracks brushing coverage
  • for each brushing session
Scrubbing sensor
  • Guides to reduce scrubbing
3D mouth map
  • Highlights missing areas
Adaptive intensity
  • Adjusts intensity level
  • when too much pressure applied
Artificial Intelligence
  • Detects and syncs brushing
Sonicare App with A.I.
Sonicare App with A.I.
Real time guidance
  • Personalized recommendations
  • Day/month/year progress report
Customizable modes
  • Clean
  • White+
  • Gum health
  • Deep Clean
  • Sensitive
Connectivity
Connectivity
Bluetooth® wireless technology
  • Connected brushing app
Power
Power
Power supply
  • 110-220V
See all specifications
Connectivity
Connectivity
Bluetooth® wireless technology
  • Connected brushing app
Power
Power
Power supply
  • 110-220V
Technical specifications
Technical specifications
Operating time (full to empty)
  • 2+ weeks****
Battery
  • Rechargeable
Battery type
  • Lithium ION
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Color
  • Midnight Blue
Service
Service
Warranty
  • 2-year limited warranty
Compatibility
Compatibility
Android compatibility
  • Android OS 8.0 or above
iOS compatibility
  • iPhones on iOS 13.0 or above
Ease of use
Ease of use
Handle
  • Sleek and compact design
  • Seamless touch control
Battery indicator
  • Illuminated icon indicator
Handle compatibility
  • Easy click-on brush heads
Travel case
  • Elegant, compact charging case
  • Vegan-friendly leather
BrushSync Replacement Reminder
  • Reminder icon lights up
  • to always ensure best results
Items included
Items included
Handle
  • 1 Sonicare 9900 Prestige
Brush heads
  • 1 A3 Premium All-in-One
  • 1 TongueCare+ tongue brush
Prestige USB charging case
  • 1
Charger base
  • 1
USB cable
  • 1
Cleaning performance
Cleaning performance
Speed
  • Up to 62000 brush movement/min
Performance
  • Removes up to 20x more plaque*
Health benefits
  • Up to 15x healthier gums**
Whitening benefits
  • Up to 100% less stains***
Timer
  • BrushPacer and SmarTimer
Pressure feedback
  • Ring lights up in purple
  • Vibrates handle to alert user
Scrubbing feedback
  • Ring lights up in amber
  • Vibrates handle to alert user
  • Option to turn on/off in app
SenseIQ technology
SenseIQ technology
Pressure sensor
  • Alerts when brushing too hard
Position sensor
  • Tracks brushing coverage
  • for each brushing session
Scrubbing sensor
  • Guides to reduce scrubbing
3D mouth map
  • Highlights missing areas
Adaptive intensity
  • Adjusts intensity level
  • when too much pressure applied
Artificial Intelligence
  • Detects and syncs brushing
Sonicare App with A.I.
Sonicare App with A.I.
Real time guidance
  • Personalized recommendations
  • Day/month/year progress report
Customizable modes
  • Clean
  • White+
  • Gum health
  • Deep Clean
  • Sensitive

What’s in the box?


1x Sonicare 9900 Prestige

1x A3 Premium All-in-One

1x Prestige USB charging case

1x USB-C charger cable

1x Charger base

What's in the box?

Reviews

What others say about
Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige

Be the first to review this item

Choose your color

Support

How can we help you?

Frequently Asked Questions

Get support for your
Sonicare toothbrush

Get support for your Sonicare toothbrush

Repair

Get help for this product

Go to consumer care
Accessory

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.