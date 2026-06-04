In the Sonicare app, tap the ... icon on the bottom right of the home screen

Tap on the Settings section

section Tap the Apple Health settings section

section Follow the Connect with Apple Health instructions on this page

Downloaded the Sonicare app from the Apple app store and launch the Sonicare app.Complete the steps to use the Sonicare app and connect your toothbrush.A Sonicare-connected toothbrush and ongoing use of the Sonicare iOS app are required to sync to the Apple Health app continually.