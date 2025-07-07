What do the battery status lights indicate on my Sonicare toothbrush?
Published on 07 July 2025
The lights and beeps of your toothbrush indicate when it is ready for a recharge. Some toothbrushes have only one indicator light, while others have three. Some toothbrushes do not have a battery light indicator. Follow the standard charging advice as specified in the user manual.
You can find what the indicator lights mean for each model below:
Toothbrushes with one indicator light above battery icon
Toothbrush on charger
Toothbrush not on charger
No lights
Fully charged and in sleep mode
Solid green light
Fully charged
Green or white light flashing
Charging
Flashing green
Partially charged
Solid green light
Fully charged
Flashing amber light & 3 beeps
Low battery
Flashing amber light & 2 sets of 5 beeps
Battery empty
Toothbrushes with three indicator lights above battery icon