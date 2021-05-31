To avoid causing damage to your OneBlade, do not bang the handle against the sink or any other hard surface. After each use blow off any hair accumulated on the blade, before turning on your OneBlade and rinsing it with some lukewarm water. Remove any combs or attachments and rinse them separately with lukewarm water.

Allow your OneBlade and any attachments to air dry. Do not dry the blade with a towel or tissue.For more details on how to use, clean and maintain your Philips OneBlade please refer to your digital user manual or contact us.: the accessories provided with your product may differ from those shown in the illustration below, however the cleaning instructions provided are applicable to all OneBlade models.