Search terms

Philips Support

Can I use my Philips OneBlade wet or dry?

Published on 09 July 2026

All Philips OneBlade models can be used on wet or dry skin, with shaving gel or foam, or even in the bath or shower.

While dry shaving often products better results (because wet hair sticks to the skin), you can shave however you prefer. If you choose to use shaving foam or gel, rinse the blade with water regularly for best results.

Tip: while some products include a charging port cover, this is not the case for Philips OneBlade. You can use your OneBlade in the bath or shower without covering the charging port. 

Frequently Asked Questions

Contact Philips

We are happy to help you

Contact Philips

We are happy to help you

Looking for something else?

Discover all Philips Support options

Support Homepage
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.