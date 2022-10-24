The Natural Response Nipple works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The nipple has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.
Natural latch on with breast-shaped nipple
The wide, soft and flexible nipple is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping baby to latch on and feed comfortably.
Finding the right nipple is important
If your newborn baby is consistently not taking enough milk throughout the feeding sessions or has complications in getting milk, switch to a nipple with a higher flow rate. If persistent feeding issues occur, consult a healthcare professional.
Designed to reduce colic and discomfort
Anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from baby's tummy during feeding, to help reduce colic and discomfort.
No-drip nipple design prevents spills and lost milk
The nipple opening is designed to release milk only when the baby is feeding. So you can confidently avoid milk loss whether at home or on the go.
Find the right flow rate
For babies with a strong suckle, try a lower flow for a comfortable feed. Those that suckle softly, might need a higher flow for more milk to flow more easily.
Still available
Our new Natural Response Nipple is improved to work like a breast, not just feel like it. However, if you prefer, the original version of our Natural Nipple is also still available.