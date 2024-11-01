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  • Enjoy 6 months* of hair-free smoothness Enjoy 6 months* of hair-free smoothness Enjoy 6 months* of hair-free smoothness

    Lumea Prestige IPL - Hair removal device

    BRI954/60

    Enjoy 6 months* of hair-free smoothness

    Philips Lumea Prestige, our most powerful IPL yet, designed for your body's curves and easiest at-home experience. Uniquely curved, intelligent attachments perfectly fit your curves and adapt the treatment programs for each body area.

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    Lumea Prestige IPL - Hair removal device

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    Enjoy 6 months* of hair-free smoothness

    Intelligent attachments designed for best results

    • 3 intelligent attachments
    • Precision areas, body, face
    • With SmartSkin sensor
    • Both cordless and corded use
    Expert IPL technology at-home, developed with dermatologists

    Expert IPL technology at-home, developed with dermatologists

    IPL stands for Intense Pulsed Light. Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root, putting the follicle into a resting phase. As a consequence, the amount of hair your body grows gradually decreases. Repeating the treatment leaves your skin beautifully hair free and touchably smooth. Treatment to prevent hair regrowth is safe and gentle, even on sensitive areas. Philips Lumea is clinically tested and developed with dermatologists for easy and effective treatment, from the comfort of your own home.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specs. attachments

      Body treatment attachment
      • Shape: Convex curved
      • Window size: 4.1 cm2
      • Tailored treatment for body
      Face treatment attachment
      • Shape: Flat
      • Window size:2 cm2,extra filter
      • Tailored treatment for face
      Precision treatment attachment
      • Shape: Concave curved, precise
      • Window size: 3 cm2
      • Tailored treatment for armpits
      • Tailored treatment for bikini

    • Application areas

      Body areas
      • Arms
      • Legs
      • Stomach
      Face areas
      • Chin
      • Upper lip
      • Jawline
      Sensitive areas
      • Armpits
      • Bikini

    • Safety and adjustable settings

      Integrated UV filter
      Protects skin from UV light
      5 light energy settings
      Adjustable to your skin type
      Integrated safety system
      Prevent unintentional flashing
      Skin Tone sensor
      Detects your skin tone
      SmartSkin sensor
      The right setting on demand

    • Application mode

      Slide and Flash
      For quick application
      Stamp and Flash
      For treatment on small areas
      Corded / cordless use
      Both cordless and corded use

    • Power

      Voltage
      100-240 V

    • Technical specifications

      High performance lamp
      Delivers <gt/> 250,000 flashes

    • Service

      Warranty
      2 years global warranty

    • Items included

      Instructions for use
      User manual
      Storage
      Luxurious pouch
      Adapter
      19.5V / 4000mA

    • Application time

      Armpit
      2,5 min
      Bikini line
      2 min
      Face areas
      1,5 min
      Lower legs
      8,5 min

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    • Median result of legs: 78%, after 12 treatments, objective study on 48 women in the Netherland and Austria
    • * Up to 92% hair reduction after 3 treatments when following the treatment schedule, measured on legs, individual results may vary
    • ** Study conducted in Netherlands and Austria, 46 women, after 3 treatments on armpits, bikini, legs, after 2 treatments on face
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