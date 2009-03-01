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    Satinelle Epilator Satinelle

    HP6400/00

    Enjoy long lasting smooth legs

    Enjoy long lasting smooth legs with this Philips epilator. Removes hair from the root, for ultimate hair removal and hair free legs up to four weeks.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Satinelle Epilator Satinelle

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    See all Epilators

    Enjoy long lasting smooth legs

    Fast and efficient epilator

    • Legs
    Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs by the root

    Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs by the root

    This epilator is equipped with an efficient epilation system leaves your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks

    Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

    Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

    The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!

    Two speed settings for gentle epilation and max. performance

    Two speed settings for gentle epilation and max. performance

    Extra speed setting for thin hairs and difficult to reach areas

    Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

    Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

    This epilator has a washable epilation head. This enables you to clean epilation head under running water for better hygiene

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Number of catching points
      20
      Power consumption
      7.5  W
      Voltage
      100-240  V
      Number of discs
      21
      Pulling actions/second speed 1
      600
      Pulling actions/second speed 2
      733

    • Features

      2 speed settings
      Yes
      Metal epilating system
      Yes
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