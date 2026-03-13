Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Viva Collection Meat mincer
Discontinued
Support
HR2728/41
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Consumer Care Book Philips Viva Collection Meat mincer
User Manual Philips Viva Collection Meat mincer - English (US)
All (3)
Can I use water with detergent for my Philips meat mincer?
Can I mince frozen meat with my Philips meat mincer?
What size should the meat be for my Philips meat mincer?
I cannot remove the hopper of my Philips meat mincer
The hopper of my Philips meat mincer is unstable
The reverse button of my Philips meat mincer does not work
A gear on my Philips meat mincer is broke
My Philips meat mincer plastic hopper's performance is poor
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you