NIVEA Shaving conditioner
Moisturizing shaving conditioner
Moisturizing shaving conditioner for your Philips NIVEA FOR MEN shaver. The formula is enriched with Chamomile and Vitamins to condition your skin and support a healthy look. See all benefits
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NIVEA Shaving conditioner
Moisturizing shaving conditioner
Only for Philips NIVEA FOR MEN HS8000 series
NIVEA FOR MEN conditioner dispensing system
NIVEA FOR MEN moisturizing shaving conditioner is dispensed directly onto your skin
Integrated cartridge refill system
Simply pump the NIVEA FOR MEN shaving conditioner from the refill can directly into the Philips NIVEA FOR MEN shaver.
Technical Specifications
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Accessories
- Shaving conditioner refill can
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for Nivea for Men Shaver 8000 series
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