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  • The brush head for deep cleaning The brush head for deep cleaning The brush head for deep cleaning

    Philips Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque 2-pack brush heads

    HX9042/91

    Overall rating / 5
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    The brush head for deep cleaning

    Tackle plaque head on with this deep-clean replacement brush head from Philips Sonicare. Designed especially to remove plaque, you'll quickly enjoy whiter, brighter teeth while experiencing an exceptional everyday clean.

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    Available in:

    Philips Sonicare C3 Premium Plaque 2-pack brush heads

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    See all C3 Premium Plaque Control

    The brush head for deep cleaning

    Gently remove up to 10x more plaque*

    • Removes 10x more plaque
    • 100% whiter teeth in 3 days*
    • Medium soft
    • 70% bio-based plastic**
    Up to 10x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

    Up to 10x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

    Deep cleaning needs a special approach and this brush head's soft-touch head enhances the bristle motion to comfortably reach more areas and remove up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

    Up to 100% more stain removal in 3 days***

    Up to 100% more stain removal in 3 days***

    Our deep clean brush head uses a cluster of dense, stiff bristles at its center in pentagonal shape to whiten and polish your teeth, for up to 100% more stain removal in three days.***

    Sonicare Fluid Action

    Sonicare Fluid Action

    Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with 62,000 bristle movements per minute. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

    Proven to deliver effective oral care

    Proven to deliver effective oral care

    All Philips Sonicare brush heads are meticulously designed and clinically tested. So you can be sure they meet the highest standard in quality, safety and performance.

    Keep brushing your best with BrushSync reminders

    Keep brushing your best with BrushSync reminders

    Did you know brush heads become less effective after three months? Dental professionals recommend changing your brush head regularly, that's why Philips Sonicare toothbrushes have BrushSync technology. It tracks how often and how hard you brush, then reminds you to replace your brush head once it's time for a new one.

    Fits all Philips Sonicare click-on handles

    Fits all Philips Sonicare click-on handles

    This brush head is compatible with all Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes.**** Simply click it on or off for easy replacement and cleaning.

    Made with 70% bio-based plastic**

    Made with 70% bio-based plastic**

    We are working to reduce our use of fossil-fuel based plastic in our products. That's why 70% of the plastic in this brush head is bio-based.**

    Paper-based recyclable packaging

    Paper-based recyclable packaging

    All of our brush heads come in paper-based packaging which can be recycled where facilities are available.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design and finishing

      Bristle stiffness feel
      Medium soft
      Color
      Black
      Material brush head
      Soft, flexible rubber sides
      Reminder bristles
      Blue bristles color fades away
      Size
      Standard
      Smart Brush Head Recognition
      Yes

    • Compatibility

      Brush head system
      Click-on
      Not suitable for
      Philips One
      Compatible Toothbrushes
      Philips Sonicare

    • Items included

      Brush heads
      2 C3 Premium Plaque

    • Quality and performance

      Replacement
      Every 3 months
      Tested
      for optimal usage
      Made in
      Germany
      Benefit
      • Plaque removal
      • Stain Removal/Whitening

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    • vs. a manual toothbrush
    • *allocated to plastic of brush head on mass balance basis
    • **after 3 days in White + mode vs. a manual toothbrush
    • ***Except for Philips One
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