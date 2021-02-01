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    True wireless sports headphones

    TAA7306BK/00

    Train smarter

    Run faster. Jump higher. These true wireless sports headphones boast detachable ear hooks for a super-secure fit. Energizing sound keeps you focused, and the built-in heart-rate monitor helps you train in tune with your body.

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    True wireless sports headphones

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    Train smarter

    • In-ear fit
    • Heart-rate monitor
    • Ear hooks or wing tips
    • UV cleaning
    Flexible fit. Ear hooks or wing tips

    Flexible fit. Ear hooks or wing tips

    For light- to medium-intensity workouts, flexible and detachable wing tips keep the fit secure. When you're up for a harder session, detachable ear hooks ensure your buds stay put. Pick your ear-hook or wingtip color to suit your style.

    Listen to your body. Heart-rate monitor

    Listen to your body. Heart-rate monitor

    Train smarter thanks to a heart-rate monitor that's compatible with popular fitness apps and the Philips Headphone app. If your chosen app supports live updates, you'll get heart-rate readings spoken into your ear as you train. You'll know when to go harder and when to hold back.

    Go hard, stay fresh. UV cleaning

    Go hard, stay fresh. UV cleaning

    Lift hard. Hit the treadmill. However you like to get your endorphin rush, these headphones give you the freedom to get sweaty! When you're done, simply pop the earpieces in the charging case and a UV cleaning cycle will remove up to 99 % of bacteria.

    Let the world in when you need to. Awareness Mode

    Let the world in when you need to. Awareness Mode

    Want to hear your fellow gym goers? Activate Awareness Mode and have a conversation without removing your headphones. If you need to take a call, mono mode lets you use a single earbud to talk, and you can swap between earbuds without missing a word.

    IP57 dust resistant and waterproof

    IP57 dust resistant and waterproof

    An IP57 rating means these sports headphones can take on the hardest workout. Enjoying your workout playlist too much to stop listening? You can even keep the headphones on in the shower. When you're finished, and the headphones are dry, store them in the soft carry pouch.

    Touch controls. Built-in mic. Easy pairing

    Touch controls. Built-in mic. Easy pairing

    Tap the headphones to pause your playlist, take calls, and wake your phone's voice assistant. The headphones are ready to pair the instant you switch on Bluetooth. Once they're paired, they remember the last device they were paired with.

    Magnetic charging case. Up to 24 hours play time

    You get clear sound, punchy bass, and 6 hours play time-and the ultra-portable charging case gives you up to 18 hours extra play time. Need an extra boost? A speedy 15-minute charge gives you another hour of play time.

    Track your performance and more. Philips Headphones app

    You can use the Philips Headphones app to track your heart rate while working out, or to get a post-session summary. Want to tweak the sounds you train to? You can also use the app to enhance bass, tone down treble, or choose from preset sound styles.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Frequency range
      20 - 20 000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      9.2 mm
      Impedance
      16 Ohm
      Maximum power input
      5 mW
      Sensitivity
      105 dB (1K Hz)
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Microphone
      Built-in microphone
      Bluetooth version
      5.0
      Wireless
      Yes
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m
      Supported codec
      • AAC
      • SBC
      Type of wireless transmission
      Bluetooth

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      34.8  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      22.5  cm
      Gross weight
      7.093  kg
      Height
      35.8  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 11773 7
      Nett weight
      3.384  kg
      Tare weight
      3.709  kg

    • Convenience

      Volume control
      Yes
      Water resistance
      IP57
      Philips Headphones app support
      Yes
      Mono mode for TWS
      Yes
      Firmware updates possible
      Yes
      Heart rate monitoring
      Yes
      Type of controls
      Touch
      UV-cleaning
      Yes

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      16  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      10.1  cm
      Height
      16.4  cm
      Nett weight
      0.423  kg
      Gross weight
      0.847  kg
      Tare weight
      0.424  kg
      GTIN
      2 48 95229 11773 4

    • Power

      Rechargeable
      Yes
      Number of batteries
      3 pcs
      Music play time
      6 +18  hour(s)
      Talk time
      6 hr
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Fast charging time
      15mins for 1 hr
      Battery type(Charging case)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)
      Battery type(Earbud)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)
      Battery weight (Total)
      14.18  g
      Battery capacity(Case)
      550  mAh
      Battery capacity(Earbud)
      55  mAh
      Battery life standby time
      200 hr

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      17.3  cm
      Packaging type
      Box
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      9.5  cm
      Depth
      5  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 11773 0
      Gross weight
      0.261  kg
      Nett weight
      0.141  kg
      Tare weight
      0.12  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      5.3  cm
      Width
      7.3  cm
      Depth
      3.5  cm
      Weight
      0.08  kg

    • Accessories

      Carabiner
      Yes
      Others
      1 pcs hard pouch
      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Eartips
      3 pairs (S/M/L)
      Detachable earhook
      3 pairs
      Charging case
      Yes
      Charging cable
      USB-C cable, 500 mm
      Detachable wing tips
      3 pairs

    • Design

      Color
      Black
      Wearing style
      In-ear
      Ear coupling material
      Silicone
      Ear fitting
      In-ear
      In-ear fitting type
      • Earhook
      • Silicone ear tip
      • Wing tip

    • Telecommunication

      Microphone for call
      2 mics
      ENC microphone
      Yes

    • UPC

      UPC
      8 40063 20190 3

    • ANC features

      Awareness mode
      Yes

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant compatible
      • Apple Siri
      • Google Assistant
      Voice assistant activation
      Voice controlled
      Voice assistant support
      Yes

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