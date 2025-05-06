XU2000/15
Discover the ease of returning to a cleaned home
Transform your cleaning routine by vacuuming and mopping in one go. The robot vacuums with up to double the suction power¹. Ensuring a thorough clean, increasing its power on rugs, and leaving your floors spotless. All controlled effortlessly with the HomeRun app.See all benefits
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The robot vacuums and mops hard floors in one go to tackle the fine layer of dust that builds up on floors every day. Removing more fine dust than vacuuming alone, ensuring clean feet even when barefoot.
The robot has up to double the suction power¹ so it can pick up large dirt, like crumbs and pet hair. It takes care of the everyday dirt build-up on the floor, as well as removing finer dust from carpets and rugs².
The robot automatically boosts suction power when it has driven onto a carpet or rug to capture fine dust particles hidden deep inside the carpet².
Transform your cleaning experience with our robot vacuum's LDS radar technology, offering 360-degree scanning for a meticulously mapped home. Navigate effortlessly through multiple rooms with unmatched precision, ensuring thorough floor coverage. Enjoy a spotless environment, even in low-light conditions.
The Philips HomeRun robot app has been designed to be intuitive and easy to use. It features step-by-step guidance and helpful videos to ensure you get the very best out of your robot. The app communicates with your robot to control, report and update on its cleaning performance wherever you are, showing in real time where the robot has cleaned. Specify how you would like to clean each room, let the robot know where it can't go or schedule a cleaning session so you can come home to a spotless floor.
Experience uninterrupted cleaning with no battery worry, offering up to 120 minutes³ of runtime, enough for up to 120 m² on a single charge. When the battery runs low, the robot will automatically to recharge. Once the battery is charged, it will return to the place where it stopped to resume the cleaning.
General Specification
Weight and Dimensions
Compatibility
Technical Specifications
Durability
Safety feature
Station
App
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