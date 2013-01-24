Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Series 3000

Choose your best body groomer

Shaver Series 7000

All-in-one

Series 7000
Shaver Series 3000

Close trim, comfortable shave

Series 5000
Shaver Series 3000

Skin protection

Series 3000

Choose your best body groomer

Shaver Series 7000
Shaver Series 5000
Shaver Series 1000
Series 7000
Series 5000
Series 3000

All-in-one

7000 series

Close trim, comfortable shave

5000 series

Skin protection

3000 series

Showerproof body groomer with skin comfort system

BG3010/13

Be the first to review this item

Skin-friendly design

Bi-directional trimmer

Ergonomic grip

The Series 3000 is designed to power through hair without compromise on skin comfort. Use the skin-friendly shaver to trim by clicking on the 3 mm length comb or use it without the comb for a close shave.
Body groomer BG3010/13

Showerproof body groomer with skin comfort system

BG3010/13

Be the first to review this item

Skin comfort system

Ergonomic handle

Click-on trimming combs

BG2036
The series 3000 is designed to power through hair, without compromise on skin comfort. Whether on the chest or hard-to-reach areas like the back, you can shave with the skin comfort system or trim using the 3,5 or 7mm length combs.
Body groomer comfortable on all body parts

Full body grooming  


Comfortable on all body parts

Our skin-friendly shaver catches and cuts hairs of different lengths so it can be used comfortably on underarms, chest and abs, groin and legs.  No need for multiple tools!
Skin-friendly shaver

Skin-friendly shaver  


Rounded tips  

The shaver head protects your skin as you shave with its patented rounded tips and hypo-allergenic foil.  It also features bi-directional trimmers to cut longer hairs, which are then shaved by the foil for a really close result.
1 bi-directional body comb

Cut different hair lengths


Bi-directional body comb

1 comb included for a natural 3mm trim.  For an even closer result, use the shaving system without the comb. Pre-trimming with the fixed comb is recommended for thicker hair.
Body groomer with ergonomic grip

Optimal handling


Ergonomic grip

The rubber grip is designed to ensure optimal handling even when wet, for better control during use, in or out of the shower.

Be the first to review this item

Philips Bodygroom 3000 - Smooth body shave video image

What's in the box?

    • Included accessories:
        
      • Charging stand

    Compare body groomer BG3010 with our other great body groomers

    Series 3000

    Series 3000 Body Groomer

    Series 3000

    BG3010_13
    Compare features
    Series 7000

    Series 7000 Body Groomer

    Series 7000

    BG7025_13
    Compare features
    Series 5000

    Series 5000 Body Groomer

    Series 5000

    BG5020_13
    Compare features
    Series 3000

    Series 3000 Body Groomer

    Series 3000

    BG3015/13
    Compare features

    Great for
    • Smooth body shave
    • Designed to protect even in sensitive areas
    • Powerful trim
    • Precise shaver
    • Smooth full-body shave
    • Extra-long back attachment for hard-to-reach areas
    • Smooth body shave
    • Designed to protect even in sensitive areas

    Skin contour system
    • -
    • -
    • -

    Skin friendly blades

    No oil needed

    Fully washable & Easy Cleaning

    100% Showerproof

    Ergonomic grip & handling

    Bi-directional combs
    • 1 comb (3mm)
    • Trimmer (3mm to 11mm) & shaver in one
    • 3 combs (3, 5, 7mm)
    • 3 combs (3, 5, 7mm)

    Usage / charging time
    • 50 min cordless use / 1 hour charge
    • 80 min cordless use / 1 hour charge
    • 60 min cordless use / 1 hour charge
    • 50 min cordless use / 1 hour charge

    Back attachment
    • -
    • -
    • -

    Accessories / features
    • Battery light indicator, ergonomic grip, bi-directional comb
    • 4D contour following shaver, LED charging indicator, and easy storage
    • Back handle attachment, battery light indicator, ergonomic grip, bi-directional combs
    • Battery light indicator, ergonomic grip, bi-directional combs

    Not found what you are looking for?

    Discover full range

    Body groom Series 3000 accessories

    Explore our other male grooming products

    Shave
    Multigroom
    Style
    Hair

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

    Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

    Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

    Contact us